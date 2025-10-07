European gas price gains offset by robust supply levels

Dutch and British gas prices continued to rise on Tuesday morning, reacting to strikes on Ukrainian gas infrastructure, but gains were limited by healthy supply.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.12 at €33.29 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $11.37/mmBtu, by 09:59 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The Dutch November contract was up €0.14 at €33.47/MWh.