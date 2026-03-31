European gas markets cool off as traders lock in profits

Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged down on Tuesday morning on stable demand and profit-taking following recent gains, while market players kept an eye on developments in the Middle East.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down 2.5 per cent at €53.55 per megawatt hour (MWh), or around $17.89/mmBtu, by 09:03 GMT, ICE data showed.

"For today, we expect prices to whipsaw on headline risk amid broadly stable fundamentals. Day-ahead demand is flat overall, with lower heating demand offset by an increase in gas for power consumption. On the supply side, flows remain stable, with no material change from either Norway or LNG," said Wayne Bryan, gas research principal at LSEG.

"Geopolitics is likely to remain the dominant source of volatility," he added.