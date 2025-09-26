European gas holds firm as LNG strikes, weather counter added supply

Dutch and British gas prices were up slightly on Friday morning but remain within their recent tight range as the gradual end of the maintenance season in Norway lifts supply but strikes in France curb liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.30 at €32.70 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $11.20/mmBtu, by 08:44 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The Dutch day-ahead contract was up €0.23 at €32.53/MWh.