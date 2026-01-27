European Council gives final approval to stepwise ban on imports of Russian gas

On Monday, January 26, the 27 EU member states formally adopted the regulation on phasing out Russian imports of both pipeline gas and LNG into the EU.

The new rules also include measures on effective monitoring and diversification of energy supply.

"As of today, the EU energy market will be stronger, more resilient and more diversified," said Michael Damianos, Minister for Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus. "We are breaking away from detrimental reliance on Russian gas and taking a major step, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, towards an autonomous energy union."