Europe gas prices stable, finding floor at key technical zone

Dutch and British gas contracts traded mostly a touch firmer on Tuesday, bouncing off technical support despite expectations of lower demand amid mild weather forecasts and steady supply by pipeline and from shipped liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.29 at €31.55 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $10.74/mmBtu, by 09:40 GMT, LSEG data showed. It briefly traded at €31.14/MWh, its lowest level since October 3.