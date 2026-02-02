Europe gas prices slide on mild forecasts, US-Iran diplomacy

Dutch and British wholesale prices plunged to two-week lows on Monday morning as forecasts turned milder and on hopes that tensions between the US and Iran will ease.

The Dutch benchmark front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €4.92 at €34.73 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $12.06/mmBtu, by 09:04 GMT, marking its lowest point since January 19, LSEG data showed.

The April contract fell by €2.90 to €32.50/MWh.

The British day-ahead gas prices plummeted 13.13p to 90.50p per therm, while the gas contract for next week was down 10.50p to 92.00 p/therm.

Prices opened with a noticeable downtick due to both milder weather forecasts over the weekend and easing US-Iran tensions, analysts at Mind Energy said.

Short-term forecasts point to milder weather next weekend and also the longer-term outlook has also turned milder, said LSEG analyst Ulrich Weber.