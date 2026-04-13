Europe gas prices rise after US-Iran peace talks fail

Dutch and British gas prices rose on Monday after US-Iran talks over the weekend failed to reach a deal to end the war, jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire, and as the US military said it will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up 8.8 per cent at €47.50 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 07:54 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British contract for April was up 9.2 per cent at 119.83p per therm.