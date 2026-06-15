Europe gas prices drop as US and Iran reach peace pact

Dutch and British natural gas contracts fell around five per cent on Monday morning on news the US and Iran will sign an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the timing of how quickly Persian Gulf production can recover remains unclear.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €2.41 at €44.36 per megawatt hour by 06:51 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

The British front-month contract was down 5.74 pence at 106.17 pence per therm.