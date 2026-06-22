Europe gas contracts rise as tankers track toward Strait of Hormuz

Dutch and British gas contracts firmed on Monday as warmer weather was expected in Central Europe, raising demand for gas to power, while ship tracking showed gas tankers were attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz during peace talks between the US and Iran.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.65 at €42.80 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:37 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British spot contract was up 1.64p at 102.7p per therm.

Prices are likely to strengthen further today following news of an explosion at a facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City that could delay the restart of production, said LSEG analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv.