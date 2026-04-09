Europe faces gas stock challenges as Iran conflict squeezes LNG supply

The escalating conflict in the Middle East due to the US-Israeli war with Iran is tightening global liquefied natural gas (LNG) availability and constraining Europe's ability to refill storages which depleted to their lowest since 2022 over the summer, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (Entsog) said on Thursday.

The conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that normally carries about a fifth of global LNG supplies, to most ships, resulting in a tighter supply outlook and higher gas prices.

"Europe enters the summer injection season from a much lower storage level than in recent years, at a time when global energy markets and supply are under pressure," said Piotr Kus, general director of Entsog said on publication of the group's summer supply outlook.