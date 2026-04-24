EU tightens the screws on Russian LNG byproducts with new ban

New European Union sanctions will ban condensate imports from Yamal LNG and other Russian projects that produce the light fuel as a byproduct of their liquefied natural gas production from January 1, 2027, according to the EU's official journal.

The European Union on Thursday formally approved a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia ahead of an informal summit of the bloc's leaders in Cyprus.

The EU is tightening sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine as US-brokered peace talks have been paused, with Washington's focus on the war in Iran.