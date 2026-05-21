Equinor warns of "critical" European gas shortfall from Hormuz disruption

Europe could face a critical shortfall in gas stocks if disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz lasts one to three months from now, as low inventories and distorted prices slow stockpiling, senior executives at Equinor said.

Gas caverns and tanks across Europe are currently just above 35 per cent full, below a seasonal norm of around 50 per cent, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed.

Member states need to build a gas buffer during the northern hemisphere summer to reach an EU-imposed 90 per cent storage target between October and the beginning of December.