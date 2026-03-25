Equinor CEO: EU unlikely to increase Russian gas imports despite supply squeeze

Anders Opedal, CEO of Norway's Equinor, said on Tuesday the European Union was unlikely to increase Russian gas imports to offset Middle East supply disruption while Russia's war with Ukraine continues.

"When I talk to ministers in several countries, bringing Russian gas back in the middle of the war with Ukraine would be very, very difficult," Opedal said in an interview at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, citing the EU's partnership with Ukraine.

The bloc has been Kyiv's staunchest ally since Russia’s invasion, backing Ukraine’s effort to retain control of its territory.