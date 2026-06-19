Equinor and partners pour $410m more into North Sea gas expansion

Equinor and its partners will invest just over NOK4 billion ($410 million) in a new subsea development that will boost gas production from Norway's offshore Troll field, the company said on Friday.

Norway is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, meeting around 30 per cent of the continent's annual demand, and the North Sea Troll field is its largest gas resource.

The TWIN project agreed with partners Petoro, Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips is expected to contribute a total of around 11 billion standard cubic metres of gas from Troll, Equinor said in a statement.

The companies aim to start production from the new development as early as 2028, said Gunnar Nakken, Equinor's senior vice president for projects and subsea in Norway.

"By simplifying, increasing standardisation, and reusing existing infrastructure and equipment, we are reducing costs and enabling faster production in line with our new ways of working," Nakken said in the statement.