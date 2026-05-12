Eni tests investor appetite for floating gas infrastructure

Italian energy group Eni has asked Morgan Stanley to help it to raise funds from investment firms such as Apollo, KKR and Stonepeak in a possible deal backed by its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) assets, three people familiar with the matter said.

The contacts between Eni and the funds are at an early stage and there is no certainty that a deal will be completed, the sources cautioned.

Any potential transaction is expected to generate at least €1 billion for Eni, one of the sources said.