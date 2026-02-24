Eni seen close to final investment decision on Indonesia gas project

Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas expects Italy's Eni to reach its final investment decision next month for the development of the Geng North and Gendalo-Gendang gas projects, its head Djoko Siswanto told reporters.

He said a new joint venture formed by Eni and Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) will manage the projects.

Eni did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Djoko estimated that the investment value would reach $15 billion.

Indonesia gave the go-ahead for Eni to develop both Geng North and Gendalo-Gendang gas projects back in 2024, and expects both projects to serve as a model for future gas development.