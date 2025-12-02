Eni launches second phase of Congo LNG ahead of schedule

Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday it started the second phase of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Republic of Congo ahead of schedule, adding the export of its first cargo was expected in early 2026.
The new floating liquefaction unit dubbed Nguya has a capacity of up to three million tonnes per annum of natural gas, equivalent to 4.5 billion cubic metres per year.
This integrated setup enables full development of gas resources from the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields in the Marine XII license. The Nguya FLNG employs advanced technologies to reduce its so-called "carbon footprint" and process gas with different compositions, supporting potential development of additional fields.
Eni has been present in Congo for over 55 years and supplies gas to the Centrale Électrique du Congo, which provides 70 per cent of the country’s power generation capacity.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)