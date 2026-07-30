Eight new LNG bunkering licences issued in Singapore

Singapore has issued eight new licences to supply liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel in Singapore from September 1, 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said on Thursday.

The new licences will expand Singapore's LNG bunkering capacity to meet growing demand expectations and support a multi-fuel bunkering hub.

The licences were awarded to companies including Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International Singapore, Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the TotalEnergies Gas Power Asia-Sembcorp Fuels Singapore Joint Venture, as well as Vitol Bunkers.