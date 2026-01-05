Egypt signs MOUs with Syria to supply gas and petroleum products

Egypt has signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with Syria to cooperate on supplying gas for power generation and meeting Syria's petroleum product needs, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Monday.
The statement said that Syria would receive gas through regasification ships or gas transportation networks, without providing details on quantities.
Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria today produces just a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in the past months thanks to supplies of gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar.
In November, a Saudi oil tanker carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil arrived in Syria. This shipment was part of a grant given by the Saudi Fund for Development to supply the country with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil to support local needs.
