Egypt signs MOUs with Syria to supply gas and petroleum products

Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria today produces just a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in the past months thanks to supplies of gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

In November, a Saudi oil tanker carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil arrived in Syria. This shipment was part of a grant given by the Saudi Fund for Development to supply the country with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil to support local needs.

