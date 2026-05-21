Egypt infrastructure could develop Cyprus gas under new deal involving QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil

QatarEnergy said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary deal with ExxonMobil and Egypt's government to study the development and commercialisation of gas discoveries in Cyprus using Egypt's existing gas and LNG infrastructure.

The memorandum of understanding, "highlights Egypt’s role as a potential hub for Eastern Mediterranean gas, supporting deeper integration between Egypt and Cyprus in the field of natural gas while optimising the utilisation of existing infrastructure", QatarEnergy said in a statement.

Egypt's liquefaction plants, which can convert natural gas into liquefied natural gas for export, have long been underutilised. Its gas infrastructure serves both domestic consumers and global markets.