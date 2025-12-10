Edison inks LNG carrier charter with Knutsen OAS

Italian energy company Edison has entered into an agreement with shipowner Knutsen OAS Shipping for the long-term charter of a new 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier.
The LNG carrier will be built by Hanwha Ocean in South Korea. According to the terms of the contract, the ship will support Edison's shipping activities from 2028.
The new vessel will join Edison's fleet for the management and supply of LNG cargoes under long-term free on board contracts, a component that Edison said is set to grow in the coming years, in line with the group's transition strategy.
"We are working to strengthen strategic partnerships with our long-standing suppliers and, at the same time, to increase our international presence in the LNG supply chain with the aim of ensuring diversification and operational flexibility in support of Italian energy security," said Fabio Dubini, Executive Vice President of Gas and Power Portfolio Management and Optimisation at Edison.
"The expansion of our fleet, thanks to our collaboration with Knutsen OAS Shipping, will enable us to manage the growing volumes of LNG that will enter our portfolio in the coming years."
The vessel will be designed to fully comply with the latest international environmental requirements, including IMO regulations, as well as the new European FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS regulations.