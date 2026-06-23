Easing energy supply fears lower European gas futures

Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday as supply risk eased, with more vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and as Qatar's energy minister said an explosion at the Barzan gas facility will not affect LNG imports.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub inched €0.14 lower to €41.70 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:41 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British front-month contract was down 0.25p at 99.69p per therm. US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland had laid a good foundation for a final peace deal.