Dynagas LNG Partners reports increased Q1 2026 net income

Dynagas LNG Partners reported a net income of $17.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 27.9 per cent increase from the $13.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

The company attributed this financial growth primarily to higher income from insurance claims for past damages and reduced net interest and finance costs.

Net interest and finance costs fell by 18.4 per cent to $4 million, down from $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to a lighter debt burden and a lower weighted average interest rate of 5.88 per cent.

Operating income for the period stood at $16.5 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation decreased to $24.3 million from $27.1 million in the previous year.