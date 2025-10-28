DET allocates LNG regasification capacity at Brunsbuettel for 2026

Deutsche Energy Terminal said on Tuesday it auctioned off all offered regasification capacity slots for the period from January 2 to May 26 next year for the Brunsbuettel liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
"With this, DET once again makes an important contribution to security of supply in Germany and Europe," the state-appointed operator said in a statement.
Europe's pipeline gas imports from Russia have fallen sharply since 2022, and the European Union has decided to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.
This is resulting in a growing role for seaborne LNG, from where gas is fed into onshore pipeline grids after regasification.
Floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) were built at various coastal locations.
A total of 58 million MMBtu, a measure of British thermal units, were successfully allocated in the latest Brunsbuettel auction, DET said. That is equivalent to 16 slots, each with a standard size of 3.6 million MMBtu, it added.
Conducted via the digital PRISMA platform, the auction achieved an average price of €0.66 per MMBtu for the slots.
DET said that the participation of more than 20 registered shippers, as well as what it called comparatively high prices achieved, reflected strong market interest.
Remaining 2026 slots will likely be offered in first quarter 2026, DET also said.
