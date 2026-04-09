Denmark's Celsius Shipping welcomes new LNG carrier to fleet

Denmark's Celsius Shipping has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry (CMSI) at its Haimen facilities.

Celsius Georgetown is the first ship in a new series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by Celsius Shipping from CMSI. The second through fifth ships in the series are nearing completion and will soon begin undergoing sea trials.

Design work on all 12 LNG carriers was undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin.