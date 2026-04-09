Denmark's Celsius Shipping welcomes new LNG carrier to fleet

Denmark's Celsius Shipping has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry (CMSI) at its Haimen facilities.
Celsius Georgetown is the first ship in a new series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by Celsius Shipping from CMSI. The second through fifth ships in the series are nearing completion and will soon begin undergoing sea trials.
Design work on all 12 LNG carriers was undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin.
The Marshall Islands-registered Celsius Georgetown has an LOA of 298.8 metres, a beam of 48 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.5 metres, a gross tonnage of more than 120,000, and a total cargo capacity of 180,000 cubic metres.
A dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG will deliver a service speed of 19.5 knots and a range of 22,000 nautical miles, making the ship suitable for global trade.
The LNG cargo is kept in GTT membrane type containment tanks, which can maintain temperatures as low as negative 163 degrees Celsius.