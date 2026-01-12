Delfin Midstream eyes green light for first FLNG in February

US-based Delfin Midstream said on Monday it expects to reach a final investment decision for its first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel in February.

The FLNG project, which the company is developing off the coast of Louisiana, could see three plants with a capacity to produce 13.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of the gas, Delfin said.

LNG developers typically reach an FID on projects once they have secured enough supply deals to obtain the necessary financing for construction.