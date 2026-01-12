Delfin Midstream eyes green light for first FLNG in February

US-based Delfin Midstream said on Monday it expects to reach a final investment decision for its first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel in February.
The FLNG project, which the company is developing off the coast of Louisiana, could see three plants with a capacity to produce 13.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of the gas, Delfin said.
LNG developers typically reach an FID on projects once they have secured enough supply deals to obtain the necessary financing for construction.
Delfin has signed long-term supply deals with companies including Vitol, Gunvor and Germany's Securing Energy For Europe.
The company also extended a letter of award with Samsung Heavy Industries on Monday, after completing early-engagement work for the Delfin LNG project.
In March 2025, the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) issued a licence authorising Delfin LNG to own, construct, operate, and eventually decommission a deepwater port to export LNG from the United States.
