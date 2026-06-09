Debt restructuring dilutes New Fortress Energy stake in Mexico LNG project

New Fortress Energy expects changes in the ownership of its Altamira floating LNG export project in Mexico as part of a broader debt restructuring that would hand significant equity stakes to major investment firms, according to a filing with the US Department of Energy.

The company said the transaction would constitute an upstream "change in control" of NFE Altamira FLNG, which operates an offshore liquefaction and export project off Altamira, Mexico, according to a June 4 filing made public on Monday.

New Fortress requires DOE approval because the project uses US natural gas for liquefaction and export, it said.