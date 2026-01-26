Darwin LNG resumes shipments with first cargo bound for Japan

The Darwin Liquefied Natural Gas (DLNG) plant, operated by Australian oil and gas producer Santos, has exported its first cargo since restarting operations, with the shipment currently heading for Sakai in Japan, ship-tracking data showed.

Darwin LNG halted shipments in late 2023 as the plant's previous gas source, the Bayu Undan field in the Timor Sea, was depleting. It is now receiving natural gas from the Barossa oil and gas project, which is co-owned by Santos, South Korean energy company SK ES, and Japan's JERA.

This first cargo since the restart was picked up by the tanker Kool Blizzard, which departed the Darwin LNG facility in Australia's Northern Territory on January 25, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG.