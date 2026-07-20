Danish shipyard rejects EU Parliament's calls to refuse maintenance of Russian LNG carriers

A shipbuilding company in Denmark has rejected calls by the members of the EU Parliament to refuse undertaking maintenance and repairs of Russian-linked LNG carriers.
The management of Fayard Shipyard has been urged by 104 members of parliament from 16 EU countries to reconsider making maintenance services available to the ice-class tankers that are facilitating Russia's LNG exports.
“Danish maritime infrastructure should not be used to prolong the operational life of vessels that keep Russian fossil fuel revenues flowing,” the MPs wrote in a letter addressed to Fayard CEO Thomas Andersen.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had earlier criticised Fayard, saying it is inconceivable that ships transporting Russian gas are being serviced by a Danish company.
"Fayard does not service Russian vessels," the company said in a statement issued in response to the MPs. "We service vessels owned by international shipping companies operating between the Yamal terminal and European ports in full compliance with all rules and guidelines."
Fayard added that it complies with EU decisions and the assignments in place will be firm until the end of this year.