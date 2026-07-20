Danish shipyard rejects EU Parliament's calls to refuse maintenance of Russian LNG carriers

A shipbuilding company in Denmark has rejected calls by the members of the EU Parliament to refuse undertaking maintenance and repairs of Russian-linked LNG carriers.

The management of Fayard Shipyard has been urged by 104 members of parliament from 16 EU countries to reconsider making maintenance services available to the ice-class tankers that are facilitating Russia's LNG exports.

“Danish maritime infrastructure should not be used to prolong the operational life of vessels that keep Russian fossil fuel revenues flowing,” the MPs wrote in a letter addressed to Fayard CEO Thomas Andersen.