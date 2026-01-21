Danaos forms partnership with Glenfarne Group to advance Alaska LNG project

Greek container vessel owner Danaos Corporation has established a strategic partnership with the Glenfarne Group to advance the Alaska LNG project.
Specifically, Danaos will make a US$50 million development capital equity investment in Glenfarne Alaska Partners while it will also be the preferred tonnage provider to construct and operate at least six LNG carriers to deliver LNG to global customers for Glenfarne Alaska LNG, the majority owner and developer of the Alaska LNG project.
Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution.
Phase one consists of a 765-mile (1,230-kilometre), 42-inch (1,100mm) pipeline to transport natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to meet Alaska's domestic energy needs. Phase two will add the LNG liquefaction terminal and related infrastructure to export 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.
Glenfarne became lead developer of Alaska LNG in March 2025. Since then, Glenfarne has secured preliminary commercial commitments from LNG buyers in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand for 11 MTPA of LNG, and strategic partnerships that also include Baker Hughes and POSCO International.
Glenfarne owns 75 per cent of Alaska LNG and the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation owns 25 per cent.