Danaos forms partnership with Glenfarne Group to advance Alaska LNG project

Greek container vessel owner Danaos Corporation has established a strategic partnership with the Glenfarne Group to advance the Alaska LNG project.

Specifically, Danaos will make a US$50 million development capital equity investment in Glenfarne Alaska Partners while it will also be the preferred tonnage provider to construct and operate at least six LNG carriers to deliver LNG to global customers for Glenfarne Alaska LNG, the majority owner and developer of the Alaska LNG project.

Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution.