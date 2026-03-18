Damaged Russian LNG tanker has reached Libyan waters

The damaged Russian liquefied natural gas tanker that has been adrift in the Mediterranean for the past two weeks has now entered Libyan search and rescue waters, Italy's civil protection agency said on Wednesday.

The agency, which is monitoring the vessel, told Reuters that the most significant current risk is the potential release of gas, although no leaks have been detected so far.

"The dispersion of gas is a very concrete possibility," a spokesperson said, adding that it was still unclear how much gas remained aboard the ship, as two tanks were reported intact but some of the cargo may already have dispersed in the sea.