Croatia's LNG terminal tests new unit to double capacity

Croatia's LNG Hrvatska, which operates the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal on the Adriatic island of Krk started testing of its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will double its maximum annual capacity, the company's managing director said on Friday.
After completion of the tests, the terminal’s top capacity will increase from 3.1 to 6.1 billion cubic metres per year, Ivan Fugas told Reuters.
"We have increased the security of supply for all countries in our surroundings...so, by this increase alone, apart from contributing to the Republic of Croatia, it has also contributed to the rest of the European Union," he said.
Croatia’s annual natural gas demand in 2025 stands at around 2.6 billion cubic metres, with domestic production covering 26 per cent. Since January, all of Croatia's gas imports have arrived as LNG via the Krk terminal.
The country re-exports a surplus to Hungary, Slovenia, and Bosnia. Neighbouring Serbia, which is heavily dependent on gas imports from Russia and is seeking to diversify its supplies, can also purchase LNG from the Krk terminal via Hungary.
