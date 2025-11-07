Croatia's LNG terminal tests new unit to double capacity

Croatia's LNG Hrvatska, which operates the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal on the Adriatic island of Krk started testing of its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will double its maximum annual capacity, the company's managing director said on Friday.

After completion of the tests, the terminal’s top capacity will increase from 3.1 to 6.1 billion cubic metres per year, Ivan Fugas told Reuters.