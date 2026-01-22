Court orders Korea Gas Corporation to pay damages to local shipyard over cargo tank defects

According to reports, SK Shipping only discovered the defects in the tanks well after the two ships were delivered. The defects, which included gas leaks and cracks, necessitated four return trips for the ships to undergo repairs, resulting in costs of more than KRW100 billion (US$70 million).

Because of the constant repairs, neither ship was able to complete even a single full voyage. They have remained idle over the last six years following the suspension of their operations.

SK Shipping claimed that addressing the cargo tanks' defects led in delays, which in turn resulted in damages including vessel depreciation. The company subsequently filed a case against SHI at the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA).