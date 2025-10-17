Cold weather lifts Asian LNG spot prices despite high inventories

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose slightly this week as colder weather forecasts in north-east China lifted buying interest despite strong storage inventories.

The average LNG price for December delivery into north-east Asia was $11.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $11.00/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

“With the first heating demand arriving in parts of China and the confirmation that La Niña has emerged there was some buying appetite among Asian customers,” said Klaas Dozeman, market analyst at Brainchild Commodity Intelligence.