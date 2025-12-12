CNPC forecasts China natural gas consumption to expand next year

China’s natural gas consumption will likely expand five per cent next year from this year, and consumption by the industrial and city-gas sectors is set to grow in coming years, showed forecasts from the research arm of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

The five per cent growth forecast marks a rebound from this year when China’s apparent gas consumption dipped 0.3 per cent year-on-year during the first 10 months. Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 16 per cent during the same period, according to official data.

The industrial sector will be the largest contributor to natural gas demand growth in the next five years and there is significant space for city-gas demand growth in the next 10 years as urbanisation continues, CNPC’s research arm told the International Energy Executive Forum 2025 on Friday.