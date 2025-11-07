CNOOC takes delivery of 174,000cbm LNG carrier Greenergy Moon

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) recently took delivery of a new LNG carrier that will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading and Marketing.

Like her earlier sisters Greenergy Ocean and Greenergy Pearl, which were handed over in 2024, Greenergy Moon belongs to a series of six LNG carriers built for CNOOC by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.