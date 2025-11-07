CNOOC takes delivery of 174,000cbm LNG carrier Greenergy Moon

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) recently took delivery of a new LNG carrier that will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading and Marketing.
Like her earlier sisters Greenergy Ocean and Greenergy Pearl, which were handed over in 2024, Greenergy Moon belongs to a series of six LNG carriers built for CNOOC by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
The vessels will be operated under a long-term charter contract signed in January 2022 between CNOOC and a joint venture formed by CNOOC, COSCO Shipping LNG, and Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). Commercial management of the ships will be the responsibility of MOL affiliate MOL LNG Ship Management Singapore.
The newbuild ha an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, GTT membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a WinGD dual-fuel diesel engine fitted with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system.
The ICER system can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.
Design and construction of Greenergy Moon was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society and American Bureau of Shipping requirements.