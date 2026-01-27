China's Tianjin Southwest orders ammonia carrier pair from local builder

China's Tianjin Southwest Shipping has awarded China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard a contract for the construction of two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in a series.
The ships' design will feature a low-drag hull developed to achieve a balance between maximising cargo capacity and meeting the dimensional restrictions of the old Panama Canal. This is achieved through optimised bow and stern shapes and waterline distribution, thus significantly improving overall operational efficiency.
The VLACs will each be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system and cargo tanks with a total capacity of 90,000 cubic metres.
Compared to traditional diesel propulsion systems, the new ships' dual-fuel systems will be able to generate approximately 20 per cent fewer emissions of CO2 and up to 99 per cent fewer emissions of SOx to comply with EEDI phase III requirements.
Jiangnan Shipyard is also building two 90,000-cubic-metre VLACs for Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of 2028.
Jiangnan Shipyard was also responsible for design work on the VLACs.