China's Tianjin Southwest orders ammonia carrier pair from local builder

China's Tianjin Southwest Shipping has awarded China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard a contract for the construction of two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in a series.

The ships' design will feature a low-drag hull developed to achieve a balance between maximising cargo capacity and meeting the dimensional restrictions of the old Panama Canal. This is achieved through optimised bow and stern shapes and waterline distribution, thus significantly improving overall operational efficiency.

The VLACs will each be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system and cargo tanks with a total capacity of 90,000 cubic metres.