China's LNG imports set for an unexpected decline in 2025

China's annual imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are forecast to decline for the first time in three years on weak industrial demand and strong domestic and piped gas supply, according to revised forecasts from five research firms.

A decline in imports at the world's top LNG buyer would drive up global supply and drag Asian spot prices, which are down 12 per cent so far this year.

Imports are set to fall between 6 per cent and 11 per cent from the 76.65 million tonnes shipped last year. Previous estimates had noted that imports were to hit an all-time high as economic stimulus measures from Beijing were expected to lift industrial demand. However, US tariffs have had a significant impact on China's exports, said Rystad's analyst Xiong Wei. "China’s consumer price index has also posted year-on-year declines for several consecutive months, reflecting weak consumer confidence," said Xiong.