China wants more Russian gas through old pipeline as new one stalls

China is seeking to buy more Russian gas through an existing pipeline as talks between the two countries have failed to make progress on building a second link, thwarting Moscow's quest for new outlets, two industry sources told Reuters.

Energy is expected to be high on the agenda when Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in China next week.

A breakthrough on the $13.6-billion Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project to supply 50 billion cubic metres of gas to China's northwest during the visit is unlikely, however, the sources said.

Instead, they say China is considering increasing its purchases of gas via the existing Power of Siberia 1 pipeline from the current 38 bcm.