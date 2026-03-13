China receives eighth LNG cargo from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 this year

Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant has delivered its eighth cargo this year to China, LSEG data showed on Friday, days after a liquefied natural gas carrier from the project caught fire and was left drifting in the Mediterranean.

According to the data, the gas carrier Iris loaded a cargo on February 7 from the floating storage unit Saam FSU near the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk and delivered it on Friday to the Beihai LNG terminal in China via the Suez Canal.

Last week, the tanker Arctic Metagaz, carrying a cargo from the sanctioned Russian LNG project, caught fire. Libyan authorities initially reported the vessel had sunk, but it has remained afloat and is drifting in waters between Italy and Malta.