China Merchants Energy Shipping welcomes new LNG carrier to fleet

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) took delivery of a new locally built LNG carrier on Wednesday, September 24.
Sea Spirit was built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. The ship has an LOA of 295 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.2 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a service speed of 19.5 knots, and a total LNG cargo capacity of 175,000 cubic metres.
According to Chinese media, the vessel's capacity means it can supply the LNG needed by the entire city of Dalian for one and a half months.
The ship has also been designed to be capable of berthing at most major LNG shore terminals worldwide.
Sea Spirit is powered by a dual-fuel, low-speed main engine that also run on LNG. The engine incorporates an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode.
By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system will allow some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing emissions.