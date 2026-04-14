Chevron trades offshore gas field for heavy oil project in new Venezuela pact

Chevron signed two key agreements on Monday to expand operations at Venezuela's vast Orinoco Belt, including an asset swap adding an extra heavy crude area to its main project while returning an offshore gas field and a small crude area, executives and officials said at an event.

The agreements are among the first big expansion deals since the US launched a $100 billion reconstruction plan for Venezuela's energy sector after capturing President Nicolas Maduro, and a sweeping reform of the country's main oil law was approved in January, encouraging foreign investment.

The pacts, expected to allow the US major to boost crude output and participation at the OPEC country's main oil region, were signed by company executives led by Javier La Rosa, head of Chevron's Base Assets and Emerging Countries, and officials from state-owned company PDVSA in the presence of acting President Delcy Rodriguez.