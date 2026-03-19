Cheniere, Venture Global shares surge amid Iran attacks on Qatar LNG infrastructure

Shares of US liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy jumped to an all-time high while Venture Global initially spiked as much as 13 per cent on Thursday after QatarEnergy said attacks by Iran may shut nearly a fifth of its LNG output for up to five years.

Cheniere hit a record high in intraday trade and its shares were up about seven per cent to $285 in afternoon trading, while Venture Global reversed most of the gains earlier in the day. Venture Global shares are up about 50 per cent over the past month.

The Thursday rally followed comments from QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi, who told Reuters that Iranian strikes had knocked out 17 per cent of the gulf nation’s LNG export capacity. Al-Kaabi said two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids plants were damaged. Repairs will sideline 12.8 million tonnes per year of LNG for three to five years, he said.