Cheniere profit surges on robust LNG demand, buyback target lifted

Cheniere Energy said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled on strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand and the company raised its share repurchase target to more than $10 billion through 2030. Shares of the largest LNG producer in the US were up 1.2 per cent at about $223 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The US is the world's largest LNG exporter and had shipped 15 billion cubic feet per day (bcfpd) of the fuel last year, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), up 26 per cent from 2024.