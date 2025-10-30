Cheniere Energy reports rise in third-quarter profit on strong LNG demand
Cheniere Energy reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of strong demand for liquefied natural gas.
The US is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and shipped 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfpd) of the fuel in 2024.
Commercial activity in the sector gained further momentum after US President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium on new LNG export permits after taking office in January.
The US exported a record 9.1 million tonnes (mt) of LNG in September, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.
Cheniere exported 646 cargoes or 2,237 trillion British thermal units of LNG in 2024.
Cheniere's LNG revenue was $4.30 billion in the third quarter, compared with $3.55 billion from a year earlier.
The company, which is the largest US exporter of LNG, reported net income attributable to Cheniere at $1.05 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, compared with $893 million, or $3.93 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)