Cheeky Cheniere gets $370m "alternative fuel" tax break from IRS

Cheniere Energy disclosed this week that it got a $370 million tax break from the US Government for burning liquefied natural gas in its massive tankers, a credit critics said was meant for far smaller boats.

The company said on Thursday in financial disclosures that it had won the alternative fuels tax break from the IRS. The tax credit was in a law signed by former President George W Bush in 2005 that was designed to subsidize an array of alternative fuels derived from sources including biomass, coal and natural gas.

The credit was designed to be claimed by parties operating motor vehicles or motorboats. The IRS does not define the size of a motorboat, but other federal regulations define them as smaller than 65 feet long (20 metres), tiny compared to LNG tankers.