Centrica signs long-term Honduras LNG supply deal

British Gas owner Centrica said on Thursday it had signed a 15-year sale and purchase agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Exodus for Honduras.

Under the deal, Centrica will deliver about six LNG cargoes a year via ship-to-ship transfers into the floating storage unit Bilbao Knutsen at Puerto Cortes.

The LNG will be transported to the Brassavola combined cycle power plant, an operating 150MW thermal facility with its combined cycle under construction and set to reach 240 MW of power capacity, marking the first import of natural gas for power generation in Honduras.