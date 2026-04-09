Ceasefire brings relief but leaves LNG industry with deep scars

A Middle East ceasefire signals de-escalation, but the conflict has scarred the global LNG industry, denting confidence in Persian Gulf suppliers and raising doubts among Asian buyers, particularly poorer countries, over the fuel’s reliability and affordability, a top industry executive said.

LNG prices have, as of last week, soared over 80 per cent since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, closing the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that normally carries about a fifth of global LNG supplies, to most ships.

"This was not a supply crisis. This was a supply chain crisis," said Menelaos Ydreos, secretary general of the International Gas Union, which has more than 140 members worldwide, representing more than 90 per cent of the world's gas market.