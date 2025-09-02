Caravel and Celsius Tankers' new joint venture to operate LNG bunkering ships

Hong Kong-based shipowner the Caravel Group and Danish counterpart Celsius Tankers have established a new joint venture company that will own and operate a fleet of LNG bunkering vessels.

The joint venture has formally placed orders for two 20,000-cubic-metre LNG bunkering vessels to be built by China Merchants Industry Holdings and China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu. The ships are scheduled for delivery between the third and fourth quarters of 2027.