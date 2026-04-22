Capital Clean Energy Carriers sells stake in LNG carrier

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corporation (CCEC) has agreed to sell the 2023-built LNG carrier Amore Mio I to a subsidiary of a joint venture company owned 51 per cent by CCEC and 49 per cent by a company affiliated with global energy trader the BGN Group in the first quarter of 2027.

The joint venture has secured a 10-year time charter (with two three-year extension options) of the vessel to BGN INT DMCC commencing simultaneously with the acquisition of the vessel.

CCEC expects to generate aggregate revenues (including all options) of up to approximately US$485.6 million and extending the charter up to 2043 if all options are exercised.